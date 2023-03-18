ANTRIM TOWNSHIP
The budget workshop and hearing have been set for Antrim Township. The budget workshop will be held Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 7pm. The Budget hearing will be held Thursday March 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. Both will be held at the Antrim Township Hall located at 12014 S. Bancroft, Morrice, MI.
Rita Hooley
Antrim Township Clerk
Publish: March 18, 2023
