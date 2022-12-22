NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S TRUST
MOLL FAMILY TRUST Date of Execution: May 6, 2014.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, ESTHER BARBARA MOLL., who lived at 1627 South M52, Owosso, MI 48867 died November 18, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the deceased will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustees of the Moll Family Trust within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: December 14, 2022
JEAN GRANT AND
ANGELA LARKIN
Trustee
833 Fairfield
Battle Creek, MI 49065; and
2180 Medford Rd., Apt 22
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Telephone No. (269) 832-6963 and
(734) 678-7594
Wieber Green, PC
JOHN E. WIEBER P28441
Attorney at Law
201 E. State Street
St. Johns, MI 48879
Telephone No. (989) 224-9449
Publish: December 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.