NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S TRUST

MOLL FAMILY TRUST Date of Execution: May 6, 2014.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, ESTHER BARBARA MOLL., who lived at 1627 South M52, Owosso, MI 48867 died November 18, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the deceased will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustees of the Moll Family Trust within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: December 14, 2022

JEAN GRANT AND

ANGELA LARKIN

Trustee

833 Fairfield

Battle Creek, MI 49065; and

2180 Medford Rd., Apt 22

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Telephone No. (269) 832-6963 and

(734) 678-7594

Wieber Green, PC

JOHN E. WIEBER P28441

Attorney at Law

201 E. State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

Telephone No. (989) 224-9449

Publish: December 22, 2022

