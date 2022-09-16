NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Decedent’s Estate of RALPH A. RYAN, Deceased Date of Birth: February 20, 1932, Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, dated July 9, 2014.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE OF CREDITORS: The decedent, Ralph A. Ryan, who lived at 133 Morrice Rd., Morrice, Michigan, died on April 14, 2022. The decedent established the Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, dated July 9, 2014. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Julia A. Ryan-Brawner, Trustee of the Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 13, 2022
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: September 16, 2022
