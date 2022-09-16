NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Decedent’s Estate of RALPH A. RYAN, Deceased Date of Birth: February 20, 1932, Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, dated July 9, 2014.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE OF CREDITORS: The decedent, Ralph A. Ryan, who lived at 133 Morrice Rd., Morrice, Michigan, died on April 14, 2022. The decedent established the Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, dated July 9, 2014. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Julia A. Ryan-Brawner, Trustee of the Ralph A. Ryan Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 13, 2022

JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708

Attorney at Law

117 W. Oliver St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-5205

Publish: September 16, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.