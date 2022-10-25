Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on November 09, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Lyle B Bupp, single, Allen L Bupp, single Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), solely as nominee for lender and lender`s successors and assigns Date of mortgage: January 25, 2003 Recorded on February 3, 2003, Liber 1028, on Page 975, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Nationstar Mortgage LLC Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Seventy-Three Thousand Four Hundred Sixty-Three and 55/100 Dollars ($73,463.55) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: A PART OF THE WEST l/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS DETERMINED BY COMMENCING AT THE WEST 1/4 POST OF SAID SECTION AND RUN THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 10 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SECTION LINE 298 FEET, AND THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 50 MINUTES EAST AT RIGHT ANGLES WITH SAID SECTION LINE 610.50 FEET TO THE SAID POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS DETERMINED RUN NORTH I DEGREES 10 MINUTES EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SECTION LINE 77.65 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THE HOPKINS DRAIN, THENCE SOUTH 81 DEGREES 20 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID DRAIN 386.97 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF STATE HIGHWAY M-47, THENCE SOUTH 39 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID HIGHWAY 169.46 FEET, AND THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 02 MINUTES WEST 296.70 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT THAT PART DEEDED TO MICHIGAN STATE OF HIGHWAY COMMISSION RECORDED IN LIBER 386, PAGE 297. Commonly known as 1604 South M 52, Owosso, MI 48867 The redemption period will be one year from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the above referenced property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of Act 236 of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Nationstar Mortgage LLC Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
1478378
(10-11)(11-01)
Publish: October 11, 18 and 25, 2022 and November 1, 2022
