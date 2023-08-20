Notice of Public Hearings
for the Residents of
Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties
The Genesee-Lapeer-Shiawassee Region V Planning and Development Commission (GLS Region V) will be holding a Rural Task Force meeting for both Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties. You are invited to participate in this meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Genesee County Administration Building, 1101 Beach Street, Room 222, Flint MI, 48502.
The Rural Task Force Program provides federal dollars to rural counties with populations under 400,000 to fund both road and transit capital projects. The Rural Task Force is comprised of equal representation from the county road commissions, the small cities and villages, and transit agencies for Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss new funding allocation estimates for GLS region V and to address proposed project changes.
The GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission will furnish reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities, upon request. Requests should be made a minimum of 2 business days prior to the meeting. Persons needing language translation assistance will be provided the requested service free of charge, upon request. Providing at least 7 days advance notice will help to ensure availability. For information on these services, please contact the staff person listed below.
McKenna Dutkiewicz, Planner
GLS Region V Planning and
Development Commission
1101 Beach Street, Room 111
Flint, Michigan 48502
Telephone: 810-766-6562
e-mail:
mdutkiewicz@geneseecountymi.gov
website: www.gcmpc.org
Michigan Relay Center: Dial 711
“An Equal Opportunity Organization”
Publish August 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.