NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
APPLICATION FOR OBSOLETE PROPERTY REHABILITATION
EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE
FOR WOODWORTH
INVESTMENTS, LLC
123 N. WASHINGTON STREET
The City Council of the City of Owosso will conduct a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Owosso City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan, to hear public comment on the application from Woodworth Investments, LLC for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate for the property at 123 N. Washington Street for a specified period to be determined by resolution of the City Council. Following public comment, the City Council will consider an authorizing resolution for the tax exemption. As a part of their deliberations, the City Council will evaluate if the tax exemption is necessary to reduce unemployment, promote economic growth and increase capital investment.
The public is encouraged to make their viewpoint on the matter known at the public hearing or beforehand through letter mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867; facsimile transmittal to (989)723-8854; or electronic mail to city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us. All communications should be addressed to the City Council. Information on the application and its purpose may be viewed in the City Clerk’s Office, 301 W. Main Street or on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us. Questions regarding the requested exemption should be directed to: Michael L. Dowler, City Assessor, (989)725-0530, michael.dowler@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio recordings of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon 72 hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids on services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Ml 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City website is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: June 10, 2022
