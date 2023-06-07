NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF Perry Public Schools WILL RECEIVE SEALED BIDS UNTIL Monday, June 19, 2023 AT 12:00 P.M. AT THE OFFICE OF THE CUSTODIAN AND MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR OF Perry Public Schools LOCATED AT 2665 W. Britton road, perry, michigan 48872. THE BOARD OR ITS DESIGNEE WILL OPEN AND READ EACH RECEIVED BID AT A PUBLIC MEETING AT 12:00 pm. on june 19, 2023 2023 AT:
PERRY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
2665 W. BRITTON ROAD
PERRY, MICHIGAN 48872
BIDS ARE FOR THE REPLACEMENT OF EXTERIOR DOORS AT THE DISTRICT’S ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE, AND HIGH SCHOOL BUILDINGS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS OF THIS DOCUMENT AND THE APPROVED DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS
Perry Public Schools will not consider or accept a proposal received after the above-specified date and time for
Proposal submission.
At the above-specified time and place for receiving proposals, the Board of Education, acting by its designee, will publicly open and read all timely-received Proposals. The Board of Education reserves the rights to waive any irregularity or informality in its Request for Bids (“RFP”) process, to reject any or all Proposals, to award Program components by component, group of components, or total Program, and to accept the Proposal or Proposals which the Board determines will perform in the District’s best interests and will be the lowest responsible bidder as required by law. Each and every bid shall be accompanied by a sworn and notarized statement disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the District or any employee of the firm submitting the bid and the Superintendent of Perry Public Schools or any member of the Board of Education, as well as a certification of Iran-linked business status. Proposals are to be presented in accordance with the Request for Bids. For a copy of the Request for Bids or more information, contact Rod Adair at (517) 625-3108 or adairr@perry.k12.mi.us.
Publish: June 7, 2023
