NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40522-DE
Estate of STEPHANIE EILEEN MILLER Date of Birth: November 6, 1968.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Stephanie Eileen Miller, died April 16, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Alyssa Hill, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 11, 2023
ALYSSA HILL
Personal representative
1502 Crestbrook Lane
Flint, Michigan 48507
Telephone No. (810) 458-3731
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: August 17, 2023
