CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, October 03, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Marlene Webster, County Commissioner District 1, provided an update of recent events at the County. She indicated that ground had been broken on the new veteran’s services office, the Commission is looking for a new County Coordinator, and the project to renovate the courthouse will begin next year requiring all offices to move out of the building.
Eddie Urban spoke about a large hole near the railroad tracks and the 3-way stop on Glenwood Avenue. He said someone could be hurt if they stepped in it. He also said that he was in the process of taking down all of the maple trees on his property because of all of the damage they can cause. Lastly, he noted that he is confused about when he should put his brush out to the curb.
Linda Haddix said she had previously addressed the Council about her vehicle being towed. She said she requested a copy of the non-preference towing contract but had yet to receive anything. She went on to say that she feels the City discriminated against her when her vehicle was towed by a company other than the one she requested. She also said that the company that did perform the service severely overcharged her. She threatened to go to the media if she didn’t receive a copy of the contract.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika congratulated Pastor Marlene Webster for celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Owosso City Church.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-103 – Hazards & Nuisances. Authorized Resolution No. 1 setting a public hearing for Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2022-103, Hazards & Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances.
Non-Profit Organization Recognition Request - Owosso Baseball and Softball Association. Approved local governing body resolution recognizing Owosso Baseball and Softball Association as a non-profit organization operating in the City of Owosso for the purpose of obtaining a charitable gaming license from the State of Michigan Lottery.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
* Indicates reappointment
Street Closure Request - Open Streets Owosso. Approved request from Shiawassee Family YMCA for the closure of several streets in the downtown for the Open Streets Owosso – 2022 event on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1483 formalizing the action.
Street Closure Request - 2022 Oktoberfest Beer Run. Approved request from Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce for the closure of Jerome Street at S. Washington Street for the 2022 Oktoberfest Beer Run on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1484 formalizing the action.
Parking Lot Closure Request - Crossfit Games Permission. Approved request from Eric Lab for the closure of a portion of the Comstock Lot (Lot #10) for the Crossfit Games on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and authorized Traffic Control Order No. 1485 formalizing the action.
Street Closure Request – Owosso High School 2022 Homecoming Parade. Approved request from Owosso High School Assistant Principal Steve Irelan for closure of the streets listed on the application from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 for the annual High School Homecoming parade and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1461 formalizing the action.
Purchase Authorization - Public Safety Vehicle Equipment Changeover. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized contract with Mid Michigan Emergency Equipment Sales and Service L.L.C. for the removal, supply, and installation of public safety equipment in the new police utility vehicle in the amount of $12,420.00, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory completion of the work.
Professional Services Agreement – Underwriter/Placement Agent/Municipal Advisor. Authorized professional services agreements with MFCI, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $46,537.50, to serve as Underwriter/Placement Agent/Municipal Advisor associated with two separate revenue bond issuances associated with the 2023 Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund projects and further authorized payment to the firm for services rendered in accordance with the agreement.
Professional Services Agreement – Bond Counsel. Authorized a professional services agreement with Dickinson Wright PLLC in an amount not to exceed $54,750.00 to serve as Bond Counsel associated with two separate revenue bond issuances associated with the State of Michigan Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund and Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund programs and further authorized payment to the firm for services rendered in accordance with the agreement.
Professional Services Agreement – Private Credit Assessment Services. Approved professional services agreement with S&P Global Ratings for the provision of two private credit assessments associated with the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program applications in the amount of $30,000.00, and further approved payment to the firm upon satisfactory completion of the contracted tasks.
Check Register – September 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $3,759,289.75 through September 29, 2022.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
None.
COMMUNICATIONS
Nathan Henne, City Manager. Towing contract information.
Scott Newman, Downtown Historic District Commission. Letter of Resignation.
Gary Wilson, Downtown Historic District Commission. Letter of Resignation.
Gary Wilson, Historical Commission. Letter of Resignation.
Jamie Semans, Shiawassee District Library Board. Letter of Resignation.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – August 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of August 9, 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of September 14, 2022.
Zoning Board of Appeals. Minutes of September 20, 2022.
Historic District Commission. Minutes of September 21, 2022.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Review Board. Minutes of September 27, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban said he has tickets to the Renaissance Festival if anyone wants them.
Richard Maurer asked if the results of the audit of the All Star towing contract were available.
Linda Haddix asked why All Star Towing would only accept cash as payment from her when she knows that they accept credit cards. She also mentioned again that she would like a copy of All Star’s contract with the City.
City Manager Henne noted that the contract and his report on the All Star contract are available on the City’s website.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, October 17, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Shiawassee District Library Board – term expires June 30, 2023
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 7:47 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: October 7, 2022
