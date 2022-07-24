NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
RUTH LOIS FISHER Date of birth: November 7, 1929.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ruth Lois Fisher, died May 23, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the deceased will be forever barred unless presented to Dana Jo VanRiper, personal representative, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 21, 2022
DANA JO VANRIPER
Personal Representative
406 N. Marquette St.
Durand, Michigan 48429
Telephone No. (989) 288-211
Publish: July 24, 2022
