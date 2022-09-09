CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Nicholas L. Pidek and Robert J. Teich, Jr.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Lee Street. A public hearing was conducted to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-03 for Lee Street from Clark Avenue to Ada Street for street resurfacing. The following people commented in regard to the proposed project: Tom Manke, Patrick Morris, and Athena Kurtz. The Council moved to approve the project as proposed.
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Center Street. A public hearing was conducted to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 for Center Street from King Street to North Street for street resurfacing. The following people commented in regard to the proposed project: Winfield Wittum, Rick Church, Angie Keezer, and Dick Spencer. The Council moved to approve the project as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke expressed his concern with the design, location, and cost of the new kayak launch behind the old middle school. City Manager Henne indicated that the location for the new launch was determined in part by the Parks & Recreation Commission and part by the stipulations of the grant that was received for the project. He also clarified the design details of the launch.
Eddie Urban said he used to do a lot of metal detecting and he would like to encourage young people to take up treasure hunting.
Gary Beal said he moved here from Dallas six years ago and he thinks Owosso is a great place to live. He asked if the City had ever considered employing a survey to find out what citizens want and their feelings about the community. Mayor Eveleth stated that the City had performed several surveys in the last few years including the Master Plan survey and the Historical Commission survey.
Karen Mead-Elford asked about the status of the former Lula’s location. City Manager Henne indicated that the owner had applied for a permit to demolish the remaining structure but the Historic District Commission had objected as they wanted to see the façade retained. Unfortunately, an agreement between the parties was not able to be reached within the 60-day window provided by law, resulting in the automatic granting of the applicant’s request for demolition.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika encouraged everyone to attend the following downtown events later this week: Cones with a Cop & Firefighter on Thursday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Cone Zone, the premiere of Kinky Boots at the Lebowsky Center on Friday, and the ArtWalk on Saturday from 3:00pm-8:00pm.
Councilmember Pidek announced that he would like to recuse himself from voting on the Consent Agenda because one of the items involves his wife’s business, Aviator Jayne. He noted that relevant details for the item were included in the meeting packet for anyone interested.
The remaining six members of Council approved a motion to allow Councilmember Pidek to abstain from voting on the Consent Agenda.
CONSENT AGENDA
Councilmember Pidek left the room.
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows, with Councilmember Pidek abstaining:
First Reading & Set Public Hearing – Repeal & Replace Middle School PILOT. Conducted first reading and set a public hearing for Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving citizen comment regarding the proposed repeal and replacement of Division 2 of Article III, Service Charge in Lieu of Taxes for Certain Housing Developments, of Chapter 32, Taxation, of the Code of the City of Owosso to establish a service charge in lieu of taxes for the proposed Venture Riverview Flats redevelopment at the former middle school.
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-101 - Hazards and Nuisances. Authorized Resolution No. 1 setting a public hearing for Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-101, Hazards and Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances at 300 W. Main Street.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
Traffic Control Order - Block Party Permission. Waived the insurance requirement, approved the request from the River North Neighborhood Planning Committee for closure of Clark Street between Oliver Street and King Street from 12:00 p.m.- 8:00pm Sunday, October 9, 2022 for a block party, and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1481 formalizing the action.
Traffic Control Order No. 1482. Rescinded Traffic Control Order No. 775 and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1482 establishing 15-minute parking on the south side of Hampton Street between Cedar Street and Lyons Street in front of Bryant School.
OMS/DDA RLF Loan Funding Approval – Aviator Jayne, LLC. Approved the application from Aviator Jayne, LLC requesting a loan from the OMS/DDA Revolving Loan Fund in the amount of $40,000.00 for business expansion costs at 109 North Washington Street.
Change Order – 2022 Street Patches Program. Approved Change Order No. 1 to the contract with Smith Sand & Gravel for the 2022 Street Patches Program, adding $40,232.50 for additional street patches due to water main breaks and sewer failures, and authorized payment up to the contract amount plus Change Order No. 1 upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Contracts Authorization – Router Replacement Project. Waived competitive bidding requirements, approved a contract with Logicalis, Inc. for the purchase of new routers and a contract for the professional services required to install the routers, in the total amount of $42,309.30, and further approved payment upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Purchase Authorization – Police Vehicle. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a purchase agreement with Signature Auto Group of Owosso for the purchase of a 2023 Ford Interceptor Police Utility in the amount of $45,745.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700180 / Macomb County Contract # 21-18, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle.
Purchase Authorization – Police Admin Vehicle. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a purchase agreement with Signature Auto Group of Owosso for the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer XLT in the amount of $34,102.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700180 / Macomb County Contract # 21-18, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle.
Purchase Authorization – MMRMA Insurance. Authorized the purchase of general liability, property and auto insurance policies from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA) for the coverage period from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 to in the amount of $273,345.00 and further authorized payment of the total premium for the coverage period.
Warrant No. 621. Authorized Warrant No. 621 as follows:
Check Register – August 2022. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $1,974,571.52 for August 2022.
Councilmember Pidek returned to the meeting.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Lot Split Authorization – 815 & 823 Hammont Street. Authorized the division of two City lots under Michigan Subdivision Control Act for platted lots at 815 & 823 Hammont Street as requested.
Policy Amendment – Poverty Exemption Guidelines. Amended the Poverty Exemptions Guidelines Policy to remove certain Asset Guideline verbiage to align with the Audit of Minimum Assessing Requirements (AMAR).
General Fund Loan to BRA #21 Fund. Approved a ten-year, $10,000, inter-fund, zero-interest loan from the General Fund to the Brownfield Fund for BRA District #21, 152 Howard Street Project to allow the project to move forward until MEDC funding can be obtained.
Real Property Purchase Agreement Extension – VL off Penbrook Drive. Approved the request to extend the due diligence period on the purchase agreement with Moxie Holdings, LLC for 10.85 acres of vacant land off Penbrook Drive for a period of 180 days.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – July 2022.
Downtown Historic District Commission. Minutes of August 17, 2022.
Planning Commission. Minutes of August 22, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Tom Manke chastised Council for allowing an outside group to dictate where the kayak launch would be located in order to receive grant funding. He went on to express his continued concern about the design details of the kayak launch. Mayor Eveleth explained that virtually every grant the City receives has requirements and conditions.
Eddie Urban spoke about the state of policing these days. He wished that people would stop and count to 10 before they acted in anger and that they would talk to each other more and be more tolerant of one another.
Making reference to the new City Paws program with the Shiawassee Humane Society, Councilmember Fear inquired whether a dog could come to City Council meetings. City Manager Henne indicated that no dogs will be attending the Council meetings, but various shelter dogs would be visiting City Hall on Friday in the coming weeks.
Councilmember Fear also noted that she had a fun time viewing the “back to school” pictures of the school resource officers.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, September 19, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – term expires June 30, 2025
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – term expires June 30, 2023
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:40 p.m.
Christopher T. Eveleth, Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: September 9, 2022
