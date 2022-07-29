Woodhull Township’s Clerk’s Office will not be open the weekend before the election or on the day before the election. Woodhull residents are urged to go to Perry City Hall at 203 W. Polly St Perry Mi 48872 for in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests. Voters registering to vote within 14 days of an election will be required to provide proof of residency.
Office hours at Perry City Hall will be Saturday 9 am to 5 pm, and Monday 8 am to 4 pm.
Publish: July 29, 2022
