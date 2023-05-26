NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40523-DE

Estate of SUZANNE JANE LELAND Date of Birth: June 6, 1944.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Suzanne Jane Leland, died February 28, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly S. Bila, Tina M. Leland or Joel R. Leland, personal representatives, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 23, 2023

KELLY S. BILA

7149 N. McCaffrey, Owosso, MI 48867

TINA M. LELAND

1581 N. Chipman Rd., Owosso , MI 48867

JOEL R LELAND

5618 Mason Rd., Owosso, MI 48867

Personal Representatives

Telephone No. (989) 721-1271

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: May 26, 2023

