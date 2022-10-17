PUBLIC NOTICE

for

CITY OF PERRY

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST NOTICE -

Testing November General Election Ballot for Accuracy.

Public Accuracy Test is as follows:

PERRY CITY: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11a.m.

At Perry City Hall in Council Chambers,

203 W. Polly St., Perry, MI 48872.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.

Devin Miller

Perry City Clerk

Publish: October 17, 2022

