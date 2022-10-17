PUBLIC NOTICE
for
CITY OF PERRY
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST NOTICE -
Testing November General Election Ballot for Accuracy.
Public Accuracy Test is as follows:
PERRY CITY: Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11a.m.
At Perry City Hall in Council Chambers,
203 W. Polly St., Perry, MI 48872.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.
Devin Miller
Perry City Clerk
Publish: October 17, 2022
