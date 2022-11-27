CITY OF OWOSSO
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2022
City Clerk Amy K. Kirkland administered the Oath of Office to Janae L. Fear (four-year term); Jerome C. Haber (four-year term); Emily S. Olson. (four-year term); and Nicholas L. Pidek (two- year term).
City Manager Nathan R. Henne addressed those present regarding the custom of having theCity Clerk chair the meeting until a mayor is elected.
City Clerk Kirkland called the meeting to order at 7:04 p.m. and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
PRESENT: Councilpersons Fear, Haber, Law, Olson, Osika, Pidek, and Teich.
ABSENT: None.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Adoption of Rules of Order. The Council adopted Robert’s Rules of Order, 11th Edition, as the rules of order.
Election of Mayor. Robert J. Teich, Jr. was elected Mayor. The City Clerk administered the Oath of Office and turned over the chair of the meeting to Mayor Teich.
Election of Mayor Pro-Tem. Susan J. Osika was elected Mayor Pro-Tem. The City Clerk administered the Oath of Office to Mayor Pro-Tem Osika.
Consideration of Removal of Prayer From Meeting Agenda. After a lengthy discussion, the Council voted to continue holding a prayer at the opening of Council meetings.
Consideration of City Council Rules of Procedure. The Council voted to continue with the Rules of Procedure as proposed, with removal of the language regarding citizen comments during virtual meetings, as virtual meetings are no longer an option.
Meeting Schedule. The Council moved to continue to hold City Council meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7:30 p.m.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Stacey Jameson said she had recently emailed a few members of Council but had not received a reply or indication the message was received. She also noted that there are people in the community that are uncomfortable with prayer, including her.
Tom Manke said that he felt Councilmember Olson had violated the Open Meetings Act earlier in the week when she sent an email to other Councilmembers in an intentional effort to circumvent the Open Meetings Act. He said she was guilty and asked that Council take action before it gets sued. He went on to allege that there were “anomalies” in the election that allowed Ms. Olson, a newcomer to the Council, to receive the most votes in a couple of precincts.
In light of the contentious discussions during the meeting, Bill Farrell thanked the Mayor for running a civil meeting and everyone present for handling themselves well.
Cindy Garber congratulated the new Mayor and thanked him for upholding the prayer.
Rose Hooper thanked the Council for upholding the community’s values. She said she felt the City’s newest Councilmember was out of step with the community as she is originally from out of state.
Holly Jo Edwards inquired why one Councilmember did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it was disrespectful.
Mike Cline cautioned the Mayor about his comment regarding the prayer, saying that citizens have a 1st Amendment right to speak about the prayer if they wish.
Randy Woodworth tried to clarify the statements of Mr. Cline and Mayor Teich, saying he thinks that Mr. Cline was referring to citizens having a right to comment on whatever they wish and the Mayor was referring to whether Council would take up the issue of the prayer again during his tenure.
Barb Clatterbaugh, former County Commissioner, commented on the importance of the flag as a symbol to U.S. citizens, saying symbolism holds societies together and disrespecting the flag says a lot about a person. She went on to say that elected officials are representatives of the citizens and role models for the next generation.
Eddie Urban said that you will lose friends by arguing about religion and politics. He went on to say that we need to help each other out and not break each other down during government meetings. Try to get along and accept other people the way they are, life is too short to do otherwise. Lastly, he indicated that he brought a bunch of refreshments from the Military Order of the Purple Heart for anyone interested.
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:05 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: November 27, 2022
