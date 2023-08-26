Village of Lennon
NOTICE FOR PUBLIC HEARING
ON ORDINANCE 2023-0707-01 AMENDING THE VILLAGE OF LENNON ZONING ORDINANCE TO REGULATE THE KEEPING OF
NONCOMMERCIAL FEMALE CHICKENS ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES
The Village of Lennon located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449, will conduct a public meeting on September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. regarding the adoption of the proposed amended Village of Lennon Zoning Ordinance. The proposed amended Village of Lennon Zoning Ordinance provides regulations for the keeping of noncommercial female chickens on residential properties in the Village of Lennon. The Village of Lennon Council will take public comments on the proposed amended Village of Lennon Zoning Ordinance at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. A complete copy of the proposed amended Village of Lennon Zoning Ordinance as well as all corresponding documents and a complete copy of all Village of Lennon ordinances can be obtained at the Village of Lennon Hall located at 11904 E. Lennon Road, Lennon, Michigan 48449 during business hours and on the Village of Lennon web site at www.villageoflennon.com.
Publish: August 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.