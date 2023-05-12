NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40195-DE
Estate of ABIGAIL CHRISTINE HIXSON Date of Birth: June 6, 1992.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Abigail Christine Hixson, died July 28, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kathryn A. Hixson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: May 9, 2023
KATHRYN A. HIXSON
Personal representative
11277 Pulver Road
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
Telephone No. (517) 899-9509
STEPHEN P. KALLMAN P75622
Attorney at Law
5600 W. Mount Hope Hwy.
Lansing, Michigan 48917
Telephone No. (517) 322-3207
Publish: May 12, 2023
