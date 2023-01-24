NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40350-DE
Estate of NANCY A. WALLHEAD Date of Birth: January 29, 1943.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Nancy A. Wallhead, died December 24, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Douglas A. Wallhead, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 20, 2023
DOUGLAS A. WALLHEAD
Personal representative
1113 S. Cedar St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney at Law
244 N. Main St. P.O. Box 170
Perry, Michigan 48872
Telephone No. (517) 625-4117
Publish: January 24, 2023
