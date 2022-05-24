CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
RESOLUTION
Authorizing Medical Marihuana
Provisioning Center
Application window and
lottery drawing.
At a session of the City Council of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held at the City Hall in said City on the 19th day of May, 2022.
Motion by Larry Lambert.
Seconded by Bob Porter.
WHEREAS, the Michigan Legislature passed the medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 to allow medical marihuana facilities; and
WHEREAS, the Act mandates that municipalities may choose to opt in to allow medical marihuana facilities within their borders; and
WHEREAS, the City of Perry has decided to allow one (1) Medical Marihuana Provision Center License within B-1 and MXD zoning districts as specified in zoning ordinance sections 3.31, 8.02 and 15.07(FF) ; and
WHEREAS, the City determined that a lottery system shall be used to select the one (1) conditional provisioning center license; and
WHEREAS, the City of Perry considers it necessary and pertinent to hold an application period and lottery drawing; and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan that:
FIRST: The City of Perry has theretofore determined that it us advisable, necessary and in the public interest to establish a medical marihuana provisioning center license application window from 8:00 a.m. June 1, 2022 to 3:00 p.m., June 30, 2022.
SECOND: Each interested party shall submit no more than one (1) application.
THIRD: Applications must be complete in order to be entered into the lottery drawing. The city staff shall act to approve or deny an application as fully complete no later than five (5) business days from the date the application was received.
FOURTH: The City shall utilize the Michigan Daily 3 Evening Lottery and Michigan Daily 4 Evening Lottery drawings held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:29 p.m., to determine one (1) conditional license winner.
FIFTH: A meeting is set for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers to allow members of the public to observe the drawings as they are broadcast and/or streamed online.
SIXTH: At the July 21, 2022 regular council meeting at 7:15 p.m. held in the City Hall Council Chambers, the one (1) conditional license winner, first runner up and second runner up will be announced, as determined by the Lottery Committee.
YESES: 6
NOS: 0
Resolution declared adopted.
CERTIFICATION
I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of a Resolution adopted by the Perry City Council at a meeting held on the 19th day of May, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: May 24, 2022
