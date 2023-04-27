NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF INGHAM

Duane R. Veale Living Trust, dated April 30, 1997.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, DUANE R. VEALE, who lived at 906 North Saginaw Street Owosso, MI 48867, died February 28, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust will be forever barred unless presented to Keith Veale named Trustee, C/O Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, P.C., 2157 Commons Parkway, Okemos, MI 48864 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: April 25, 2023

KEITH VEALE

Trustee

2157 Commons Parkway

Okemos, Michigan 48864

Telephone No. (517) 347-2100

Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, P.C.

TARA J PETERSON P72672

Attorney at Law

2157 Commons Parkway

Okemos, Michigan 48864

Telephone No. (517) 347-2100

Publish: April 27, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.