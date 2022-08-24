NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE DON G. WALLACE and SATIE L. WALLACE TRUST INDENTURE
In the matter of THE DON G. WALLACE AND SATIE L. WALLACE TRUST INDENTURE
Date of Birth: December 5, 1936.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Satie L. Wallace, who lived at 1609 Vandekarr Road, Owosso, MI 48867, died on July 30, 2022. Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gale Sanford, Successor Trustee, at 1216 Mack Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 17, 2022
GALE SANFORD
Successor Trustee
1216 Mack Street
Owosso, MI 48867
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney for Trustee
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: August 24, 2022
