NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE DON G. WALLACE and SATIE L. WALLACE TRUST INDENTURE

In the matter of THE DON G. WALLACE AND SATIE L. WALLACE TRUST INDENTURE

Date of Birth: December 5, 1936.

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Satie L. Wallace, who lived at 1609 Vandekarr Road, Owosso, MI 48867, died on July 30, 2022. Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gale Sanford, Successor Trustee, at 1216 Mack Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 17, 2022

GALE SANFORD

Successor Trustee

1216 Mack Street

Owosso, MI 48867

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney for Trustee

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: August 24, 2022

