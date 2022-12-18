NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW

NOTICE OF 30-DAY

PUBLIC REVIEW

and

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE PROPOSED

2023-2027 5-YEAR PARKS AND

RECREATION PLAN

City of Perry

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Please take notice that the Perry City Council, whose principal place of business and whose address is 203 W. Polly St., Perry, Michigan, will hold a public hearing regarding the Proposed

5-Year Parks and Recreation Plan.

The Proposed Plan will be available for the public to review for 30 days at the City Clerk’s Office & Library. The Plan will also be available digitally at www.perry.mi.us,or Scan the QR Code to the right. Written comments to be included in the proposed 5-Year Parks and Recreation Plan need to be received via email to treasurer@perry.mi.us or by the City Clerk’s office no later than January 15th, 2023 at 3:00pm.

The Public Hearing for the 5-Year

Parks and Recreation Plan

will be held at the following

date and time:

Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:15pm. The meeting will be held at Perry City Hall on the first floor in council chambers, located at 203 W. Polly St., Perry, MI, 48872.

If unable to attend Public Hearing, written comments will be received by the City Clerk’s office until January 19, 2023 at 3:00pm and will be read during the Public Hearing.

Dated: December 16, 2022

Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk

203 W. Polly Street

Perry, Michigan 48872

517-625-6155

Publish: December 18, 2022

