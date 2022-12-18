NOTICE OF 30-DAY
PUBLIC REVIEW
and
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE PROPOSED
2023-2027 5-YEAR PARKS AND
RECREATION PLAN
City of Perry
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Please take notice that the Perry City Council, whose principal place of business and whose address is 203 W. Polly St., Perry, Michigan, will hold a public hearing regarding the Proposed
5-Year Parks and Recreation Plan.
The Proposed Plan will be available for the public to review for 30 days at the City Clerk’s Office & Library. The Plan will also be available digitally at www.perry.mi.us,or Scan the QR Code to the right. Written comments to be included in the proposed 5-Year Parks and Recreation Plan need to be received via email to treasurer@perry.mi.us or by the City Clerk’s office no later than January 15th, 2023 at 3:00pm.
The Public Hearing for the 5-Year
Parks and Recreation Plan
will be held at the following
date and time:
Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:15pm. The meeting will be held at Perry City Hall on the first floor in council chambers, located at 203 W. Polly St., Perry, MI, 48872.
If unable to attend Public Hearing, written comments will be received by the City Clerk’s office until January 19, 2023 at 3:00pm and will be read during the Public Hearing.
Dated: December 16, 2022
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
203 W. Polly Street
Perry, Michigan 48872
517-625-6155
Publish: December 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.