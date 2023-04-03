OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
NOTICE IS hereby given, as provided by Section 5.4(e) of the City Charter and Act 267, Public Acts of Michigan, a SPECIAL MEETING OF THE OWOSSO CITY COUNCIL has been called for the following day and time:
All meetings will be held in City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan in the room noted, for the purpose of discussing the 2023-24 Proposed Budget. The public is welcome to attend.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso is also located on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: April 3, 2023
