Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, September 6, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Christina Swanson’s land division as presented. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: David Cowe ask about the Master Plan being posted to the website.
Motion to approve investing $500,000 in CDs at Wells Fargo. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve opening a Sweep Investment account at Wells Fargo with $25,000 Fire Operating Funds. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve investing $200,000 Fire Operating Funds in CDs with Wells Fargo. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve the 2022 L-4029 Tax Rate Request form. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to hold a building workshop, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 9:00am. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to change ambulance assessment for Eagles Cove campground. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information presented.
Broadband – No new information presented.
Extended Public Comment: Jeff Reed spoke in opposition to a new township hall. Mary Ann Adams spoke in support of a new township hall. Mary Sumpter spoke in opposition to a new township hall.
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:17 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: September 16, 2022
