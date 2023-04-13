REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS and PROPOSAL (RFQP)
Submit Porposals to Caledonia Charter Township,
135 N. State Road, Owosso, MI 48867
by 5:00 P.M. on May 1, 2023
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Township of Caledonia is currently inviting qualified consulting firms to submit proposals for engineering services required for the construction of watermain at the locations listed below.
• Beck (Melinda to End of Street)
• Melinda (Johnson to Abrey)
• Allendale (Beverly to Aiken)
• Aiken (Melinda to Allendale)
• Johnson (Corunna Avenue to Melinda)
• Linwood (Corunna Avenue to Melinda)
• Owosso (Linwood to Union and Division to Dead End)
• Kilbourne (Aiken to Union)
• Grove (Aiken to Division)
• Union (Corunna Ave. to Harden)
• Harden (Union to Dead End)
• Division (Kilbourne to Grove)
• James (Division to Dead End
• Complete the loop between the eastern dead ends of Owosso and James.
The work for this professional services contract will be divided into tasks as follows:
• Design Services
• Bidding and Construction Services
Each of the tasks listed above will be constructed in 2024 and will be funded by a combination Municipal funding, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Funding. Please note that the scope described above will be subject to revision based upon the amount of DWSRF funding available.
Design services will include the following:
1. Perform a full topographic survey of the project limits along with typical cross sections utilized throughout the course of design and construction for earthwork quantity calculations. The survey shall reference NAVD88 Datum and Michigan State Plane Coordinates. Benchmarks shall be set throughout the project limits for use during construction. Benchmark and control point information shall be shown within the final plan set.
2. Design the plans according to applicable guidelines as necessary addressing all elements of design such as vertical alignment and horizontal alignment, etc.
3. Obtain soil borings and geotechnical evaluations of the subsurface material. The geotechnical evaluations shall be considered during the design of the project.
4. Prepare and submit any information, calculations, or drawings necessary for acquiring permits from the applicable agencies such as road commission, drain commission, EGLE, MDOT, etc. It is the Consultant’s responsibility to submit the EGLE permit.
5. Coordinate all design work with affected utilities and governmental agencies. The consultant shall submit a MissDIG design ticket and hold utility coordination meetings throughout the design phase. Catch Basins, storm sewers, culverts, and other drainage aspects of the project are considered part of this project regardless of the jurisdiction.
6. Provide the township with copies of all correspondence throughout the design.
7. Prepare and submit all information required for State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPO) clearance. It shall be noted that SHPO now requires the consultant to visit their office in Lansing to review files as part of the SHPO process. The Consultant will also be responsible for reviewing City Historic District files.
8. Prepare base plans (approximately 25 percent design) and an Engineers Estimate of probable cost for submittal to the township.
9. The township will hold a preliminary plan review meeting when plans are 50 percent complete, and a Final Plan Completion (FPC) meeting when plans are 95 percent complete. The preliminary plan and FPC Meetings will include Township Staff, Consultant Staff, and all Utility Companies. All meetings will be held at the township. The consultant will compile meeting minutes and distribute to all attendees.
10. Complete the final plans (24-inch x 36 inch), specifications, estimates, and submit to the township. All correspondence and project document submittals shall be digital.
11. All plans, specifications, and other project related items shall meet all agency and township requirements and detailing practices, or as otherwise directed by the township.
12. Provide electronic copies of; base drawing with all topographical survey information, final plans to the township in .pdf format.
13. The consultant shall be prepared to attend and participate in any public information meetings, township board meetings, and/or County Commission meetings as requested during the project.
14. Maintenance of traffic shall be considered throughout the course of the design process.
15. Provide Soil Erosion Control Plans consistent with Rule 1703 of Part 91 and apply for permit.
16. Note that all roads previously impacted in this area will receive a 2-inch Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) cap. This will be coordinated with the Shiawassee County Road Commission.
CONSTRUCTION SERVICES WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
This phase will include all work necessary to administer a construction contract for the replacement of each listed section of water main.
a) Provide construction surveying and layout.
b) Provide contract administration services including the preparation of monthly pay estimates and contract modifications, review of shop drawings, and all funding agency’s requirements.
c) Provide construction engineering supervision including on-site construction observation. Observation shall be performed by technician(s) qualified to provide such services.
d) Maintain the official documentation files in accordance with funding agency requirements.
e) Provide for materials testing. Materials testing services shall be the responsibility of the consultant and are included the scope of services for this request for proposals.
f) Attend bi-weekly progress meetings at the project site(s).
g) Prepare as-built record documentation in both PDF and AutoCAD formats.
h) Assist the township in preparing all funding agency’s documents.
i) It is anticipated that construction for this project will start in 2024.
j) Proposals should include on-site construction engineering services, estimated to be approximately 60 hours per week for 26 weeks.
ECONOMY OF PREPARATION
Each proposal should be prepared simply and economically providing a straightforward concise description of the Consultant’s ability to meet the requirements of the RFQP. Decorative bindings, colored displays, promotional materials, etc. will receive no evaluation credit. Emphasis should be on the completeness and clarity of the content.
SUBCONTRACT AGREEMENTS
Before executing any subcontract, the successful Consultant shall submit the name of any proposed subcontractor for prior approval.
TIME FOR RECEIVING PROPOSALS
Proposals received prior to the advertised hour of opening will be securely kept unopened. The officer whose duty it is to open them will decide when the specified time has arrived, and proposals received thereafter will not be considered. Late RFQPs will be returned to the Consultant un-opened.
OPENING PROPOSALS
The township will open every eligible responsive qualification proposal received within the time set for receiving proposals. Cost proposals will only be opened for those Consultants who have deemed most qualified based on their qualification’s proposal. All other cost proposals will be returned unopened to prevent potential Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exposure.
WITHDRAWAL OF PROPOSALS
Proposals may be withdrawn on written request dispatched by the Consultant in time for delivery in the normal course of business prior to the time fixed for opening.
AWARD OF CONTRACTS / REJECTION OF PROPOSALS
a) The township reserves the right to reject all proposals and to waive any irregularity in proposals received whenever such rejection or waiver is in its best interests. The Consultant to whom the Award is made will be notified as soon as possible.
b) The township reserves the right to consider as unqualified to perform the Contract any Consultant who does not habitually perform with its own forces at least 50 percent of the work involved.
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Attention of Consultants is particularly called to the requirements for ensuring that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated on any illegal basis including race, national origin, color, religion, age, sex, height, weight, marital status, and physical or mental handicap.
Proposals shall be limited to a total of seven pages for the understanding of the project, and team description. Attachments such as resumes, references, and proposed timeline will not count toward the seven-page maximum. Cover letters will not be considered for review. Consultant selection will be based upon the following:
• Understanding of the project – 40 points
• Team Experience, References and History with the township – 30 points
• Price Proposal – 30 Points
Total Points - 100
Each proposal will include a list of personnel and a resume of that person relating to the function they will provide. The successful proposal will be awarded based on the Consultant’s ability to produce an accurate and complete set of plans in a timely and economical manner. If your firm is currently Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) prequalified for design related to road and/or water main construction and you are interested in providing design services, please address your proposals to:
Amy Holek, Township Supervisor – supervisor@caledoniatwp.com
Publish: April 13, 2023
