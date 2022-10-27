Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the Circuit Court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on November 30, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Megan Marie Ruby, a Single Woman Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Planet Home Lending, LLC Date of Mortgage: February 13, 2018 Date of Mortgage Recording: February 21, 2018 Amount claimed due on mortgage on the date of notice: $98,963.38 Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in the Township of Caledonia, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and are described as: Parcel 1: A part of the Southwest one-quarter of Section 28, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at the Southeast corner of the Northwest one-quarter of the Southwest one-quarter of said Section 28; thence North along the one-eighth line 100 feet; thence West 200 feet; thence South 100 feet and thence East 200 feet to place of beginning. Parcel 2: That certain parcel of land within Outlot “C” of the recorded plat of Crestview Subdivision, a part of Section 28 & 29, Town 7 North, Range 2 East, City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan as recorded in Liber 11, Page 159 of Shiawassee County Records described as commencing at the Southeast corner of said Outlot “C” as the point of beginning; thence South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds West 166.98 feet and South 0 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 100.00 feet along the boundary of said Outlot and a parcel described in a document of record in Liber 704, Page 815 to the South boundary of said Outlot thence South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds West 123.00 feet along said line; thence North 0 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds East 398.14 feet; thence North 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds East 100.00 feet to the Northwest corner of a parcel assessed to the Corunna Development Corporation; thence South 0 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 200.00 feet along said line; thence North 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds East 190.00 feet along the Southerly line of said parcel and a description of record in Liber 399, Page 204 to Easterly line of said Outlot; thence South 0 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 98.14 feet along said line to the point of beginning subject to an easement for public utilities over and upon a strip of land 30 feet in width the Northerly boundary of said easement being described as commencing at a point on the East line of said lot which is North 0 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds East 98.14 feet from the Southeast corner of said Outlot; thence South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds West 290.00 feet to the West line of said parcel. EXCEPT: Beginning on the East line of Plat of Crestview Subdivision at a point 198.14 feet, North 00 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds East and 33.02 feet, South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds from the Southeast corner of the Northwest one-quarter of the Southwest one-quarter of Section 28, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 49.07 feet on the West line of Norton Street; thence South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds West 290.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds East 249.07 feet; thence North 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds East 100 feet; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 200 feet, North 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds, East 190 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to easements of record and including as easement of record and including an easement for public utilities over and upon a strip of land 30 feet in width, the Northerly boundary of said easement being described as commencing at a point of the East line of said Outlot C which is North 00 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds East 98.14 feet from the Southeast corner of said Outlot; thence South 87 degrees 56 minutes 01 seconds West 290 feet to the West line of said parcel. Parcel 3: The North one-half of the following described parcel of land: A part of the Southwest one-quarter of Section 28, Town 7 North, Range 3 East, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest corner of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southwest one-quarter of said Section 28; thence South along the one-eighth line 340 feet; thence West 256 feet; thence North 340 feet thence East 256 feet to the place of beginning. Commonly Known as: 704 S. Norton St., Corunna, MI 48817 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale, or upon the expiration of the notice required by MCL 600.3241a(c), whichever is later; or unless MCL 600.3240(16) applies. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention Purchaser: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee for any reason. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest, and the purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. This notice is from a debt collector. Date of notice: 10/27/2022 Potestivo & Associates, P.C. 251 Diversion Street, Rochester, MI 48307 248-853-4400 316275
(10-27)(11-17)
Publish: October 27, 2022 and November 3, 10 and 17, 2022
