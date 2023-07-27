Shiawassee Health and Wellness

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.