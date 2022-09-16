PERRY TOWNSHIP
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
NOTICE OF HEARING
(UNDER ACT 198, PUBLIC ACTS OF MICHIGAN, 1974)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, That the Perry Township Board will hold a public hearing on October 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Perry Township Hall, 2770 W Ellsworth Rd, Perry Township, Michigan, for the purpose of hearing all interested persons concerning the application for an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate for Spartan Fence, Inc., located at 10838 Bennett Drive Morrice, Michigan, under the provisions of Act 198 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1974 (Plant Rehabilitation and Industrial Development Districts Act) for:
AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES
EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE FOR
SPARTAN FENCE, INC.
ANY OWNER of said real estate, or any resident, or taxpayer of Perry Township may appear at this hearing and give testimony.
Kelly Schmidt
Perry Township Clerk
Publish: September 16, 2022
