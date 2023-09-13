NOTICE OF MORTGAGE
FORECLOSURE SALE
Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. on September 27, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE –John Ergen, an unmarried man and Brandee L Wood, an unmarried woman, original mortgagors, granted a Mortgage to Sage View LLC-Series DR, dated September 18, 2020, and recorded October 19, 2020 as Liber 1274, Page 171 in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, and assigned to BCF Fund 1, LLC, recorded on June 16, 2022 as Liber 1297, Page 0636, in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of $65,248.89. The following described premises situated in the City of Corunna, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, to-wit: Lot 11, Block 45, of the Plat of Village (Now City) of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, according to the recorded Plat thereof, as recorded in Liber B, Page 515 of Deeds, Shiawassee County Records. Commonly known as 120 W. McNeil Street, Corunna, MI 48817 Property ID# 026-10-045-011 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241, in which case the redemption period shall be 1 month, or under MCL 600.3241a 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a (b) notice, whichever is later, or extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice ATTENTION PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. This notice is from a debt collector. Dated: August 18, 2023 For more information, please call: (513) 852-6066 Daniel A. Cox Wood + Lamping, LLP Attorneys for Servicer 600 Vine Street, Suite 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45202 File 23-05027
(08-23)(09-20)
Publish: August 23, 30, September 6 and 13, 2023
