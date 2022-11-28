CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, November 21, 2022
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
CDBG Grant Application — 114-116 W Main Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed application for a CDBG grant for the 114-116 W Main Street Redevelopment Project. The following people commented regarding the grant application: Randy Woodworth (building owner) and Rose Hooper. The Council moved to approve the grant application as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Mike Cline claimed that something went wrong at the last election. He has heard of numerous problems during the election, including processing issues and inaccurate results being posted to the web. He also spoke about the election in August and the general election two years ago. Mr. Cline ran out of time before concluding his comments.
There were no Council comments.
Mayor Teich asked the City Manager if he had anything to add to Mr. Cline’s comments. He indicated he did not.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Contract Extension - IT/Network Engineering Services. Authorized extension of the contract with Logicalis, Inc. for the provision of network administrator services for the 2023 calendar year in an amount not to exceed $90,000.00, and further authorized payment to the vendor for services rendered up to the contract amount.
Bid Award – 2023 Street Program Engineering Services - Contract No. 1. Approved bid award to Eng., Inc. for engineering and construction administration services for the 2023 Street Program – Contract No. 1 in the amount of $57,990.00, contingent upon a construction contract being awarded, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Balancing Change Order – 2022 Street Patches Program. Approved Balancing Change Order No. 2 to the contract with TJ Smith Sand & Gravel, Inc. for the 2022 Street Patches Program, adding $2,487.90 for additional street patches, and authorizing payment up to the contract amount, plus Change Order Nos. 1 & 2, for a total contract amount of $122,720.40.
Professional Services Agreement - Governmental Accounting Services. Authorized a professional services agreement with Taylor and Morgan, C.P.A., P.C. for the provision of onsite governmental accounting services in an amount not to exceed $45,000.00, and further authorized payment to the firm for services rendered in accordance with the contract.
New Year’s Eve Block Party Permission. Approved request from Owosso Main Street for the closure of S. Washington Street from Comstock Street to Jerome Street on Friday, December 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. until Saturday, January 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. for the New Year’s Eve Block Party and further approved Traffic Control Order No. 1491 formalizing the request.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Lot Split Authorization – 623 South Chestnut Street. Authorized the division of a City lot under the Michigan Subdivision Control Act for platted lot at 623 South Chestnut Street as requested.
Stock Sale Authorization. Authorized the sale of 270 shares of American Financial Group, Inc. stock in compliance with the City’s Investment Policy.
Small Cell Wireless Facilities Permit – 825 W. Main Street. Denied the Small Cell Wireless Facilities Permit application from Verizon Wireless for the location of a new pole and small cell wireless facility at 825 West Main Street.
COMMUNICATIONS
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. October 2022 Building Department Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. October 2022 Code Violations Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. October 2022 Inspections Report.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. October 2022 Certificates Issued Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. October 2022 Fire Report.
Kevin D. Lenkart, Public Safety Director. October 2022 Police Report.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of November 2, 2022.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Rose Hooper asked if Council could require that a certain percentage of new housing is handicap accessible and if such a requirement could be enforced on all future developments.
Randy Woodworth indicated that his development would have a brand new elevator, accessible entrances, and accessible apartments.
Tom Manke said he visited several polling locations in the City on election day and thought that workers did a great job and nothing nefarious was going on. He went on to ask why there were so many anomalies with the election, saying he has fielded calls from outside the state and outside the country wanting to know about the election in Shiawassee County. He alleged that all the tabulators in the City were tampered with via the internet or the phone lines for the benefit of a “plant”. Mr. Manke’s time expired before he could conclude his comments.
Mike Cline asked about the details of a conversation alleged to have taken place between the Mayor and City Manager.
Eddie Urban urged people to please eat the refreshments that he brought to share.
Joe Moore thanked Council for handling things cordially. He went on to note that he is a small landlord and is wondering if there was something the City could do to help small landlords because COVID hit them hard.
Mayor Teich asked City Manager Henne for his perspective on Mr. Cline’s inquiry. Mr. Henne indicated that there was no conversation that took place between he and the Mayor regarding the details of election day. He said the best account of what happened that day is the November 10th Argus Press article written by Matthew Bartow. He said the day was challenging, but the results were correct.
Councilmember Haber said he has received many phone calls about anomalies in the November election. He said he was not sure how someone that hasn’t lived here long placed second in the City Council race. He asked how long the City will remain contracted with Dominion and whether it was possible to tamper with the tabulators. City Clerk Amy K. Kirkland indicated the City is under contract with Dominion for another four years and that it was technically possible to tamper with any piece of equipment. She went on to express her frustration that people don’t trust election results and continue to spread inaccurate rumors about elections yet remaining willfully ignorant as how elections are actually conducted. She spoke about the public testing of equipment, the laws, rules, and procedures in place to prevent fraud, and the overall mission of the Clerk’s Office to conduct accurate elections. Councilmember Haber said he had faith in the Clerk and her staff, but not the equipment. He simply could not understand how a newcomer to the City could receive enough votes to be the second place vote getter in the City Council race. He asked if it was at all possible for a tabulator to be wrong. Ms. Kirkland indicated that her office does everything possible to make sure the tabulator results are accurate, that the chances of a tabulator counting votes for the wrong candidate were infinitesimally small.
Karen Mead-Elford of The Independent noted that the decision to contract with Dominion for election equipment was made at the county level, not by the City.
Matthew Bartow of The Argus-Press said he was told by the County Clerk that the results reporting error was made at the county level.
Councilmember Law said he too had received a lot of phone calls about the results of the election, but no one questioned the integrity of the Clerk’s Office.
Councilmember Pidek welcomed Councilmember Olson to the Council, saying that while he may not agree with her on everything he appreciated her standing up for what she believes in – an example of democracy in action.
Councilmember Olson thanked the citizens that voted for her. She credited her vote count to the fact that she is a business owner, the founder of a women’s group, and the recent negative press that may have given her exposure to people in other social circles.
Councilmember Fear reminded everyone to attend the Glow Owosso events on Friday.
Councilmember Haber said he would like it noted for the record that he is not questioning the City Clerk or Deputy Clerk.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, December 05, 2022
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Brownfield Redevelopment Authority – term expires June 30, 2026
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2023
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Downtown Historic District Commission – term expires June 30, 2025
Owosso Historical Commission – 2 terms expire December 31, 2022
Owosso Historical Commission – term expires December 31, 2023
SATA Board of Directors – term expires October 1, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:07 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: November 28, 2022
