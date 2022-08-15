ORDER RE: NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION AND SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION SERVICE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT, FAMILY DIVISION

208 N. Shiawassee Street

Corunna, MI 48817

Telephone no. (989) 743-2239

CASE NO. 2022-006848-DS

JODY LYNN WATZ

3915 W. Benjamin

Perry, MI 48872

(989) 251-4090

Jodie1980watz@gmail.com

Plaintiff

v

MICHAEL JESSE RAINS

11560 Colby Lake Rd

Laingsburg, MI 48848

(517) 282-2830

Defendant

/

Office if the Friend of the Court

BY: THOMAS L EDWARDS P43486

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

208 North Shiawassee Street

Corunna, MI 48817

(989) 743-2339

/

TO: MICHAEL JESSE RAINS:

NOTICE AND ORDER

Service of the summons, complaint, and a copy of this order shall be made by the following method(s):

1. You are being sued by Plaintiff in the above said court to set a child support amount for the child MICHAEL JESSE RAINS, JR age 11 years. YOU MUST FILE YOUR WRITTEN ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER LAWFUL ACTION WITH THE COURT at the court address above WITHIN 28 DAYS FROM THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE AND ORDER. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.

2. Defendant may be served by a copy of this notice and order being published once each week for three (3) consecutive weeks in a newspaper in Shiawassee County, per MCR 2.16, and proof of publication shall be provided by the newspaper and filed in this Court

3. A copy of this notice and order shall also be sent to MICHAEL JESSE RAINS, at his last know mailing addresses of 11560 COLBY LAKE RD, LAINGSBURG, Ml 48848 and 607 ALGER AVE, OWOSSO Ml 48867, BY: first class mail before the date of the last publication.

For each method used, proof of service must be filed promptly with this Court.

This ORDER RE: NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION AND SERVICE BY PUBLICATION SERVICE has been signed by:

Matthew J. Stewart P58047

Assigned Judge

Date: August 3, 2022

Prepared by: Thomas L. Edwards

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

Publish: August 8, 15 and 22, 2022

