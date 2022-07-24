NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40088-DE

Estate of BARBARA G. HIBBARD Date of Birth: August 7, 1952.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Barbara G. Hibbard, died May 22, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Crystal L. Lambitz, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 20, 2022

CRYSTAL L. LAMBITZ

Personal representative

112 Sycamore Drive

Chickamauga, Georgia 30707

Telephone No. (989) 277-1067

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: July 24, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.