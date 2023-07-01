NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PERRY TOWNSHIP MASTER PLAN
The Perry Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing on the proposed Perry Township Master Plan update at their July 20, 2023 meeting at 7:00 p.m. The hearing will be held at the Perry Township Hall, Planning Commission Room at 2770 W. Ellsworth Road, Perry MI 48872. It is open to the public.
Copies of the draft plan are available at the Township Hall at 2770 W. Ellsworth Road for inspection. The Township Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Anyone wishing to comment on the plan but are unable to attend the public hearing should send any comments to the address below or clerk@perrytownship-mi.us prior to July 5, 2023.
Master Plan Comments
Perry Township Planning Commission
2770 W. Ellsworth Road
Perry, MI 48872
Publish July 1, 2023
