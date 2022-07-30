NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DELORES A. KEILMAN

REVOCABLE TRUST

In the matter of DELORES A. KEILMAN REVOCABLE TRUST

Date of Trust: February 9, 2006.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Delores A. Keilman, also known as Audrey D. Keilman, who lived in Michigan, 48872, died on May 12, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate/trust will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara BakerOmerod, Attorney for Successor Trustee, at 401 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI 48867, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 21, 2022

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD for

Linda J. Keilman, Successor Trustee

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, MI 48867

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724

Attorney at Law

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8222

Publish: July 30, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.