NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DELORES A. KEILMAN
REVOCABLE TRUST
In the matter of DELORES A. KEILMAN REVOCABLE TRUST
Date of Trust: February 9, 2006.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Delores A. Keilman, also known as Audrey D. Keilman, who lived in Michigan, 48872, died on May 12, 2022. Creditors of Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate/trust will be forever barred unless presented to Barbara BakerOmerod, Attorney for Successor Trustee, at 401 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI 48867, within 4 months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 21, 2022
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD for
Linda J. Keilman, Successor Trustee
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, MI 48867
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724
Attorney at Law
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8222
Publish: July 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.