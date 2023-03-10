Perry Township
Annual Meeting & Budget Hearing
March 1, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees, Tom Emery, Duane Wood
The Annual Meeting was opened at 7:00 pm with the pledge to the flag.
The March 1, 2023 agenda was approved. Parmalee Moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried
The March 2, 2022 Annual Meeting & Budget Hearing Minutes were approved Fraser Moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The Supervisor gave his yearend report.
Perry Township continues to be in sound financial standing. The Township Board works very well together and we are all working towards keeping Perry Township in good, sound fiscal condition as well as provide outstanding service to the residents.
During this last fiscal year, Perry Township had a Fiscal Budget of $706,650.00 which included $127,000 from the ARPA Federal relief funding. Our revenue sharing from the State of Michigan was above what we had anticipated despite the economic and social conditions that existed in 2022. We received $350,000.00 from the State of Michigan.
We also completed all the road projects which were approved by the Township Board including asphalt and gravel road maintenance projects through the Township that totaled $138,000.00. Two applications of Mineral Well Brine were applied on several gravel roads thru the Township. The Township has worked very well with the Road Commission over the past several years.
The 2022 Perry Township audit was conducted and deemed acceptable.
The Perry Township DDA Board re-appointed Stacey Matthews to a new 4-year term. The Township Board accepted two resignations from the DDA Board. Two new members, Phil Millikin and Jann Knapp were approved by the Board for the DDA. The Township and City of Perry are continuing to seek the Federal Grant Application through Senator Gary Peters’ Office in Washington for the extension of the city water line from the City of Perry near the Family Dollar store east along Lansing Road to Bennett Drive and south along Bennett Drive and west along Britton Road and tie back into the water system near the High School. Our SEDP (Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership) is continuing to assist us with the application process. Additional funds are also available from State of Michigan MEDC and the SEDP is also assisting us with this. Consumers Energy gave the DDA Board their cost estimate for metal poles and LED lighting along the West side of Lansing Road from M-52 to Lunghamer Auto in our DDA District as well as areas in the City of Perry. The cost estimate was considerably larger than the Lighting Project that was completed along the East side of M-52 on Lansing Road. This project was put on hold by the DDA Board due to the Water Line Project funding cost requirement.
Our Township Clerk and all the election workers did an excellent job with the two elections in August and November, 2022.
The Board of Review met during its normal schedule in March, July and December 2022 at the Township Hall. All the members of the BOR attended their required training as outlined by State of Michigan. All in all, it was a very productive year in 2022.
Public Comments: None
Salary Resolutions: The resolution as acted upon by the Township Board, to set the salary of the Supervisor to $22,000. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded All ayes by hand vote; Opposed: none Carried.
To set the Clerk’s salary to $22,000 Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded All ayes by hand vote; Opposed: none Carried
To set the Treasurer’s salary to $22,000 Fraser moved; Griffith seconded All ayes by hand vote; Opposed: none Carried
The Annual Meeting adjourned at 7:06 pm. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Carried.
The Budget Hearing was opened at 7:07 pm.
Parmalee explained the 2023-2024 budgets. The State revenue is up from last year. Property taxes are expected to increase. The General fund line items were adjusted for pay increases for the employees. There were no changes to the sewer maintenance fund. There was an increase to the special assessment line for Ambulance service. The road fund was increased, cemetery contracted services and utilities were increased, and building and grounds had an increase in contracted services, repairs and maintenance and a decrease in capitol outlay. The election budget was increased for 2 elections this year. The DDA budget was adopted. All other budgets were similar to last year.
The Budget Hearing was opened to public comments hearing none, the hearing was closed at 7:10 pm.
The 2023-2024 Budget and Ordinance to Establish a General Appropriations Act for Perry Township was Approved with one mill as reduced by the Headlee Role Back to be levied. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes. None opposed. Carried.
The Budget Hearing was adjourned at 7:10 pm. Fraser moved moved; Schmidt seconded Carried
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: March 10, 2023
