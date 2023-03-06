NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40406-DE
Estate of GAYLORD LEE AUSTIN Date of Birth: November 11, 1944.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gaylord Lee Austin, died November 11, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Daniel W. Austin, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 1, 2023
DANIEL W. AUSTIN
Personal representative
4863 Round Lake Road
Laingsburg, MI 48848
Telephone No. (517) 230-5475
PATRICK TIMOTHY REID, II P49130
Attorney at Law
110 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 750
Lansing, Michigan 48933
Telephone No. (517) 487-6566
Publish: March 6, 2023
