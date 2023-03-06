NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40406-DE

Estate of GAYLORD LEE AUSTIN Date of Birth: November 11, 1944.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gaylord Lee Austin, died November 11, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Daniel W. Austin, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 1, 2023

DANIEL W. AUSTIN

Personal representative

4863 Round Lake Road

Laingsburg, MI 48848

Telephone No. (517) 230-5475

PATRICK TIMOTHY REID, II P49130

Attorney at Law

110 W. Michigan Ave., Suite 750

Lansing, Michigan 48933

Telephone No. (517) 487-6566

Publish: March 6, 2023

