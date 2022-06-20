NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ROBERT L. HEWITT LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 4, 2011

TO ALL CREDITORS:

Take Notice: Robert L. Hewitt d.o.b. September 21, 1932, died August 10, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Robert L. Hewitt Living Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Julie M. Tucker, Successor Trustee at 9542 Godfrey Rd. Bancroft, Michigan 48414 within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice.

June 16, 2022

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:

Julie M. Tucker

9542 Godfrey Rd.

Bancroft. MI. 48414

ATTORNEY:

Thomas S. Bridges. P-30868

244 N. Main St.

P.O. Box 170

Perry. MI. 48872

(517) 625-4117

Publish: June 20, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.