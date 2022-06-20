NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ROBERT L. HEWITT LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 4, 2011
TO ALL CREDITORS:
Take Notice: Robert L. Hewitt d.o.b. September 21, 1932, died August 10, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Robert L. Hewitt Living Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Julie M. Tucker, Successor Trustee at 9542 Godfrey Rd. Bancroft, Michigan 48414 within four (4) months after the date of publication of this notice.
June 16, 2022
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:
Julie M. Tucker
9542 Godfrey Rd.
Bancroft. MI. 48414
ATTORNEY:
Thomas S. Bridges. P-30868
244 N. Main St.
P.O. Box 170
Perry. MI. 48872
(517) 625-4117
Publish: June 20, 2022
