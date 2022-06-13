NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40081-DE
Estate of RICHARD STEPHEN BLUST Date of Birth: June 5, 1946.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard Stephen Blust, died May 14, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kelly Sereseroz or Dani Lindroth, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 9, 2022
KELLY SERESEROZ
Personal representative
1225 N. Gould Street
Owosso, MI 48867
DANI LINDROTH
Personal representative
614 E. Exchange St
Owosso, MI 48867
GLORIA SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney at Law
114 E. Main Street, Ste. 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 743-3810
Publish: June 13, 2022
