REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF MARCH 20, 2023
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Michael Luongo; Gary Holzhauzen, County Commissioner; Bill Kimble, c2ae; Michael White; Dave Harvey; Fred Blair, VFW Commander; Kyle Bermubez, Poppy Queen.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Item of Business 5. H2S Discussion with c2ae.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Dave Harvey, 1133 E. King St., expressed his disapproval of the changes that were made to the refuse rules the council passed at the regular council meeting on March 6, 2023 and asked for clarification on two motions that were made. Kyle Bermubez, Poppy Queen, introduced herself to council and announced the Pappy Sales dates for the 2023 year will be May 5th, 6th and 7th.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Nothing to report.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of March 6, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 2-24-23 through 3-9-23.
3. Accept the appointment of Terry LeDuc to the Planning Commission for a three-year term.
4. Accept the resignation from Sherry Reichert from the Fourth of July Commission to be effective immediately.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider 2023 River Trail Intergovernmental Agreement
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the agreement and highlighted the changes that were made from 2016. Mr. Sawyer stated this agreement helps support the on going improvements and repairs for the shared river trail. Carr moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve the 2023 River Trail Intergovernmental Agreement as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for Ordinance 23-04 Grass and Weed
Sarrazin moved, DeLorge seconded, to set a public hearing for April 3, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. for Ordinance 23- 04 Grass and Weed.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Set Public Hearing for Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to set a public hearing for April 3, 2023 at 7:10 p.m. for Ordinance 23-03 Snow and Ice Removal.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider N. Shiawassee St Category F Engineering Proposal
Bill Kimble, c2ae, presented and explained the proposed North Shiawassee design plans to council. Councilmember Carr expressed his concerns with moving forward with such a proposal before the city has been awarded any grant funding. Joe Sawyer, City Manager, explained the current budget has funding for such plans to be made and could help in the grant application process. Granger moved, Smith seconded, to approve the c2ae engineering for North Shiawassee Street Category F.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: Carr.
Motion CARRIED.
H2S Discussion with c2ae. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, and Bill Kimble, c2ae, stated the following:
Included in the council packet is a Hydrogen Sulfide Study performed by Fishbeck Engineering for the City of Owosso. The contract was approved by the WWTP Board on Mar 22, 2022. The WWTP Board approved the funding as well. The study finds elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in certain areas of the plant and collection system.
Production of hydrogen sulfide gasses and sewer smells are natural in raw sewage treatment systems. As unpleasant as raw sewer smells are, excessive levels of hydrogen sulfide produce more intense odors, like that of rotten eggs. The gas is produced as the raw sewage goes septic. Keeping raw sewage moving (agitated) and oxygenated helps keep the production of gasses down, as does introduction of ground water. Such gasses emitted into an outdoor environment although offensive, are generally not harmful. High levels in confined spaces present a safety hazard. When exhausted in to the environment, not so much. H2S gasses are also corrosive and damaging to the system.
Although tested levels of Hydrogen Sulfide gas at our Ferry Street pump station are relatively low, the concentration grows as the combined Corunna, Caledonia and Owosso Township flows get closer and closer to the waste water treatment plant.
The City of Corunna, along with Caledonia and Owosso Charter Townships have invested considerably in the reduction of ground water inflows and illicit connections of storm and rain water sources. These efforts reduce flows in the sanitary collection system thus decreasing oxygenation and dilution. Additionally, raw sewage in force mains, manholes and wet wells are flushed less often resulting in more septic activity. Note that this reality is just one of several factors of causation of the elevated H2S levels. Seasonal low flows, transport distance, and plant modifications are some additional factors.
Both the Owosso Township Utility Authority and City of Corunna have their engineers reviewing the report and researching mitigation options. As an item of routine maintenance, customers experiencing sewer and/or rotten egg odors indoors should ensure drain traps are not dry, and vent stacks are not obstructed.
No Action taken.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Dave Harvey, 1133 E. King St., stated his position on the council approving the changes to the refuse rules.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 8:29 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: March 26, 2023
