NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40038-DE

Estate of GARY STEPHEN DASHNER Date of Birth: September 6, 1953.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gary Stephen Dashner, died April 17, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Heather Dashner, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 3, 2022

HEATHER DASHNER

Personal representative

764 Wells St., NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Telephone No. (517) 749-1369

Leydorf Law Firm PLLC

NICHOLAS A. LEYDORF P69245

Attorney at Law

909 N. Washington Ave.

Lansing, MI 48906

Telephone No. (517) 388-6800

Publish: June 7, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.