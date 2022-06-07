NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40038-DE
Estate of GARY STEPHEN DASHNER Date of Birth: September 6, 1953.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gary Stephen Dashner, died April 17, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Heather Dashner, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 3, 2022
HEATHER DASHNER
Personal representative
764 Wells St., NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Telephone No. (517) 749-1369
Leydorf Law Firm PLLC
NICHOLAS A. LEYDORF P69245
Attorney at Law
909 N. Washington Ave.
Lansing, MI 48906
Telephone No. (517) 388-6800
Publish: June 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.