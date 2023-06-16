Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
June 7, 2023
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: Teresa DeLau.
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The public hearing for Spartan Fence was opened at 7:02pm.
Parmalee explained the Speculative Building Application submitted by Spartan Fence. After discussion and no public comment, the Resolution 07-2023 to Approve the Application for a Speculative Building for Spartan Fence, Inc. was approved. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes. Carried.
The public hearing for Spartan Fence was closed at 7:05pm.
The May 3, 2023 meeting minutes were approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 50 traffic stops in the Twp; 174 total calls for the month in the Twp.
SSESA: 24 runs for the month in the Twp; 99 runs for the year in the Twp; 791 SSESA calls year to date.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Unfinished Business:
• The proposed Master Plan public hearing date has been set for July 20, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Perry Township Hall Planning Commission Room.
New Business:
• The purchase of veteran’s cemetery flags and flag holders was approved in the amount of $901 plus shipping. Fulks moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• A landscape bids from Focal Point in the amount not to exceed $9400 was approved. Fraser moved Schmidt seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• A Consumers Energy Assessment was reviewed. The Board would like to know what it would cost to apply some of the recommendations.
• For information purposes the Electrician’s estimate to install cameras at the Township Hall was discussed.
• A Tree cutting bid from MR Green & Sons for a tree in the cemetery that is dead and leaning toward headstones was approved in the amount of $1200. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• Great Lakes Monument would like to donate a flagpole for the veteran’s circle at the cemetery. The Board approved the donation and also approved a bid from MR Green & Sons to remove the old flagpole and base, the 2 trees that are next to the flagpole that are overgrown and replace the foundation for the new flagpole in the amount of $400. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes. Carried.
• A letter to the SSESA Chair regarding the investigation of the Chief of SSESA and what Perry Township’s expectations in regards to communication with our representatives of SSESA. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded to send the letter. All ayes Carried.
Public Comment:
Teresa DeLau urged the Township Board to talk with the fireman, first responders and volunteers to see what they need. She encouraged transparency and strong leadership.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: June 16, 2023
