Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the Circuit Court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on January 18, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Andrew K. Hier aka Andrew Hier, a Married Man Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Chemical Bank, its successors and assigns Foreclosing Assignee (if any): PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Date of Mortgage: November 4, 2013 Date of Mortgage Recording: November 14, 2013 Amount claimed due on mortgage on the date of notice: $82,130.79 Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and are described as: The North one-half of Lot 16 and the South 1 rod of Lot 17, Block 3 of Plat of G.R. Lyon’s Addition to the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Liber 1 of Plats, Page 105 of Shiawassee County Records. Commonly Known as: 414 N. Dewey St,, Owosso, MI 48867 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale, or upon the expiration of the notice required by MCL 600.3241a(c), whichever is later; or unless MCL 600.3240(16) applies. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, under MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention Purchaser: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee for any reason. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest, and the purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. This notice is from a debt collector. Date of notice: 12/19/2022 Potestivo & Associates, P.C. 251 Diversion Street, Rochester, MI 48307 248-853-4400 315674
(12-19)(01-09)
Publish: December 19 and 26, 2022 and January 2 and 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.