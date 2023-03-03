NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 23-40420-NC
In the matter of CALEB MICHAEL RODGERS
TO ALL PERSONS whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on March 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition for change of name of Caleb Michael Rodgers to Caleb Michael Elliott.
Date: February 28, 2023
Grant Elliott
Petitioner
Telephone No. (989) 763-9106
Publish: March 3, 2023
