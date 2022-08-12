NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40058-DE

Estate of EARNEST P. HALL Date of Birth: January 11, 1944.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Earnest P. Hall, died September 15, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Celeste Armstrong, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 6, 2022

CELESTE ARMSTRONG

Personal representative

4493 Briar Lane

Burton, MI 48509

Telephone No. (810) 955-3770

MATTHEW J. VAN EPPS P37030

Attorney at Law

318 N. Water St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-6777

Publish: August 12, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.