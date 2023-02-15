Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, February 6, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: None
Motion to accept Zach Schyler’s resignation. Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve appointing David Mitchell, Richard Boyce, and Brad Ritter to the Board of Review for a 2 year term. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Resolution 2023-1 Poverty Exemptions Guidelines as presented. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve M&M Electricals bid of $5,350 to replace the lights in the Meeting/Hall and Office. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve M&M Electricals bid of $6,000 to replace the lights in the Fire Garage. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve 2023 Proposed Road Projects in the amount of $267,030. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – Perrins are gathering costs.
Broadband – TVC is working on ROBIN grant application.
Union Plains Cemetery was discussed.
Ordinances - Biosolids were discussed.
Extended Public Comment: None
Public Hearing for the 2023-24 Budget will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Meeting Adjourned 8:11 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: February15, 2023
