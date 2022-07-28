NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40133-DE
Estate of OLYNN ARTHUR GORBUTT Date of Birth: June 5, 1961.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Olynn Arthur Gorbutt, died October 16, 2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Sharon Roebuck, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 25, 2022
SHARON ROEBUCK
Personal representative
10094 Prairie Road
Aberdeen, Mississippi 39730
Telephone No. (407) 451-0863
Rebecca C. McClear PLC
REBECCA C. McCLEAR P25674
Attorney at Law
312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-8189
Publish: July 28, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.