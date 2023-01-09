NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40317-DE

Estate of PAULINE A. SMITH, Deceased Date of birth: June 6, 1943

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Pauline A. Smith, died October 3, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Terry Lee Smith, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: January 3, 2023

TERRY LEE SMITH

Personal representative

3738 Britton Rd.

Perry, MI 48872

KAY E. KOSSEN P56627

Attorney at Law

One West Michigan Avenue

Battle Creek, MI 49107

Telephone No. (269) 966-3000

Publish: January 9, 2023

