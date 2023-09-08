CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: None.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
None.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
None.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Cory Agnew said that a basement apartment he owns floods every time it rains due to a plugged culvert on Chestnut Street. He has made several attempts to find a resolution, but due to the fact the drain in question is considered multijurisdictional and the blocked portion is located on railroad property there has been no movement to fix the problem. He asked that Council reach out to find a resolution.
State Representative Brian BeGole said he was aware of Mr. Agnew’s flooding issue and offered to facilitate a meeting of the parties involved.
Eddie Urban reminded everyone that Patriot Day is next week. He said the day was not just for veterans and encouraged everyone to participate. He said he has certificates available for anyone that would like to give them out to friends and family.
Pastor Bill Moull announced that a number of local churches had gotten together to sponsor a back to school family prayer event. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at Bentley Park, with ice cream available afterward. He went on to highlight the extraordinary lives of two Owosso residents that had passed recently. He said he didn’t want people to forget all of the things that Bob Myron and David Vaughn did in support of the community and the country.
Responding to Mr. Agnew’s comments regarding a blocked drain and the resulting flooding, City Manager Henne indicated he was aware of the issue and had personally been to the location to observe what was happening. The City is willing to clean out the drain, but the main blockage is on railroad property and his calls to them have gone unanswered. He said he would welcome any help from Representative BeGole’s office. In the meantime, City staff will watch the weather forecast and send the vac truck out to remove water backed up in the drain in order to prevent Mr. Agnew’s apartment from flooding again.
Councilmember Law announced the recent passing of former Owosso Fire Department Captain Theodore Kirk who worked for the City from 1964-1995. He said “Ted” was a long-time family friend and will be missed. Mr. Law went on to comment about the flooding problem the Korner Pub experiences when it rains, saying they’ve resorted to sandbagging the front door to prevent the water from coming in.
Mayor Teich relayed the story of how the Mayors and staff from Corunna and Owosso worked together to save the Labor Day Bridge Walk event after its long-time coordinators retired. He went on to thank everyone involved, including Indian Trails, for providing a shuttle bus for the event, and he said that plans are being made to jointly host the event in the future.
Mayor Teich also highlighted the hard work of DPW and Public Safety Department employees who worked all night to clean up so that Consumers Energy could restore power after the storms on August 24th.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Set Public Hearing – Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate Revocation - 1525 W. King Street. A Public Hearing was set for Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the request by Covenant Eyes, Inc. for revocation of Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate No. 2019-121 for their property at 1525 West King Street because they no longer have need to expand their facility.
Set Public Hearing – OPRA Certificate Revocation – 152 E. Howard Street. A public hearing was set for Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the request by Howard Street Development, LLC for revocation of Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Certificate No. 3-19-0024 for the property located at 152 E. Howard Street due to incomplete follow through with the construction project.
Set Public Hearing – Brownfield Plan #21 Termination. A public hearing was set for Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. to receive citizen comment regarding the owner request to terminate Brownfield Redevelopment Plan #21 – 152 Howard Street Project due lack of follow-through on the project.
Proposed Special Assessment Project – Stewart Street. Authorized Resolution No. 2 setting a public hearing for Monday, September 18, 2023 for proposed Special Assessment District No. 2024-01 for Stewart Street from Shiawassee Street (M-52) to Washington Street for street reconstruction.
Street Closure Request – Owosso High School 2023 Homecoming Parade. Approved request from Owosso High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Steve Irelan for closure of the streets listed on the application from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023 for the annual High School Homecoming parade and approved Traffic Control Order No. 1505 contingent upon the receipt of proper insurance.
Contract Modification - North Street Project. Authorized Contract Modification No. 2 to the contract between the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Champagne and Marx Excavating, Inc. of Saginaw, MI for the North Street Project to add additional contract items increasing the total by $32,410.97.
Purchase Authorization – Tandem Truck Cab and Chassis. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from D. & K. Truck Company for the purchase of one 2024 Freightliner 108SD Plus tandem truck cab and chassis in the amount of $97,294.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B6600119, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the vehicle.
Purchase Authorization – Dump Body. Waived competitive bidding requirements, authorized a joint purchase from Truck and Trailer Specialties, Inc. for the purchase and installation of one Crysteel Select 15-foot dump body and accessories in the amount of $56,410.00 under the terms of State of Michigan Contract No. 071B7700086, and further authorized payment to the vendor upon satisfactory delivery of the equipment.
Boards and Commissions Appointments. Approved the following Mayoral Boards and Commissions appointments:
*indicates reappointment
Warrant No. 632. Authorized Warrant No. 632 as follows:
Check Register – August 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $2,042,772.19 through August 31, 2023.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Authorizing Resolution - Bonding for Purchase of Fire Truck. Approved adoption of a resolution to authorize and provide for the issuance of LTGO bonds for USDA financing of the cost to replace a pumper truck for the Public Safety Department-Fire Division under the provisions of Section 517 of Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended.
Authorizing Resolution - USDA Loan Terms. Approved adoption of a resolution authorizing the City to obtain financial assistance from the USDA and fixing the rights and obligations of the City for said financing as they relate to the purchase of a pumper truck for the Public Safety Department-Fire Division under the provisions of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act.
Bid Award – HME Core Top Mount Pumper Fire Truck Purchase. Approved bid award to HME, Inc. of Wyoming, Michigan for the purchase of one HME Core Top Mount Pumper Fire Truck in the amount of $789,988.00 and approved payment to the manufacturer upon satisfactory delivery of said equipment.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – July 2023.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of August 23, 2023.
Planning Commission. Minutes of August 28, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Eddie Urban handed out signed copies of his patriot certificate to all those present.
Councilmember Olson announced that the DDA will be hosting Mini Golf Madness on Friday, September 15th in the downtown. The event is free to the public and more information can be found on the DDA’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/DowntownOwosso.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, September 18, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Development Authority – Resident – term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:07 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Publish: September 8, 2023
