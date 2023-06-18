VILLAGE ORDINANCE OF NO. 311-23 (Dated June 14, 2023)
ORDINANCE FOR COMPENSATION OF VILLAGE OFFICIAL
THE VILLAGE OF BANCROFT ORDAINS:
Section 1. This ordinance regulates financial compensation of Village officials, including, but not limited to, Village Clerk, Village Treasurer, Village President, Village Council members, Planning Commission members, and Zoning Board of Appeals members.
Section 2. Pursuant to Michigan Compiled Law (“MCL”) 64.21, the rate of pay for elected Village Officials shall be as follows, effective June 1, 2023:
A. Each of the Council Trustees shall receive $30.00 per meeting for attending each Village Council meeting during the month.
B. The Village President shall receive $550.00, plus $30.00 per Village Council meeting during the month.
C. The Village Clerk shall receive $650.00, plus $30.00 per Village Council meeting during the month.
D. The Village Treasurer shall receive $650.00, plus $30.00 per Village Council meeting during the month.
E. Zoning Board of Appeals (“ZBA”) members shall serve without compensation, but shall be reimbursed for actual and necessary expenses.
F. Planning Commission (“PC”) members shall serve without compensation, but shall be reimbursed for actual and necessary expenses.
G. Downtown Development Authority members shall serve without compensation, but shall be reimbursed for actual and necessary expenses pursuant to MCL 125 .4204(1 ).
Section 3. The $550 monthly compensation for the President, and the $650 monthly compensation for the Clerk and Treasurer, shall be paid from the following Village funds, in the following percentages, which has been determined to reflect the percentage of lime spent addressing issues and performing duties in each of these sectors of the Village:
A. Fifty percent (50%) from the General fund.
B. Ten percent (10%) from Local Streets fund.
C. Ten percent (10%) from Major Streets fund.
D. Ten percent (10%) from the Equipment fund.
E. Twenty percent (20%) from the Water fund.
Section 4. The Village President, Treasurer, Clerk and Village Council trustees shall be paid on a monthly basis or at some other interval set by Resolution of the Village Council. Except as otherwise provided by State law or Village ordinance, these officers shall receive no other compensation for services performed for and on behalf of the Village during their term of office.
Section 5. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances: Ordinance 307-21 is hereby repealed. All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed only to the extent necessary to give all provisions of this Ordinance full effect.
Section 6. Severability: If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is, for any reason, held to be invalid or unconstitutional, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Village of Bancroft declares that it would have passed this ordinance and each section, subsection, clause, or phrase hereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more section, subsection, sentence, clause, or phrase be declared unconstitutional.
Section 7. This Ordinance and the related rules, regulations, provisions, requirements, orders, and matters established shall take effect immediately upon publication, except any penalty provisions which shall take effect twenty (20) days after publication, pursuant to MCL 66.1.
Adopted at a Regular Meeting of the Village Council held on the14th day of June 2023.
YEAS: Larry Fall, Ben Monroe, Ed Labadie, Brian Barnu
NAYS: None
ABSENT: Heather Boggetta, Fred Simpson, Caleb Hutchins
Signed: Brian Barnum, Village President
CLERK’S CERTIFICATION
I certify that the above is a true and complete copy of Ordinance No. 311-23 adopted by the Village Council at a Regular Meeting held on the 14th day of June 2023 and published in The Argus-Press newspaper on June 18, 2023.
Signed: Tina Holmes, Village Clerk
Publish: June 18, 2023
