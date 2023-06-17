NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40519-DE

Estate of HELEN B WAKEFIELD Date of Birth: March 19, 1927.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Helen B. Wakefield, died January 27, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Mark E. Wakefield, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 14, 2023

MARK E. WAKEFIELD

Personal Representative

9291 Genesee Street

New Lothrop, Michigan 48460

Telephone No. (810) 247-8850

MARISA R. COPES P84741

Attorney at Law

233 W. Broad Street

Chesaning, Michigan 48616

Publish: June 17, 2023

